Allen (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Allen was being considered a true game-time decision leading up to Monday's contest, but the team's medical staff has since given him the green light to run the floor. He's scored in double digits in each of his last four matchups, averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over this stretch.