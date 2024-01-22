Allen went to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Pacers due to an apparent left leg injury, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen appeared to be walking with a limp in the early minutes of Sunday's matchup and briefly talked to the medical staff on the bench before heading to the locker room. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return, but Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop could see increased run if Allen is unavailable down the stretch.