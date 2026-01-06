Allen (knee) recorded zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six assists, four steals and three rebounds across 22 minutes in Monday's 100-97 loss to the Rockets.

Though Allen delivered some useful numbers in the assists and steals columns, his scoreless effort on 0-for-6 shooting from the field limited the overall value of his stat line in his first game since Dec. 14. Allen had started in each of his previous 18 appearances on the season, but the Suns elected to bring him off the bench Monday to better manage his minutes after he had missed the team's previous nine contests due to right knee injury management. The 30-year-old may not move back into the starting five for Wednesday's game in Memphis, but he should see at least a slight uptick in minutes if he remains in a reserve role.