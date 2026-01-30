Allen provided 24 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes during Thursday's 114-96 victory over Detroit.

Making his third straight start with both Devin Booker (ankle) and Jalen Green (hamstring) unavailable, Allen delivered his best scoring performance since Jan. 15, when he also lit up the Pistons for 33 points. The veteran guard has scored in double digits in 12 straight games (four starts), averaging 18.4 points, 3.5 boards, 3.5 threes, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 29.0 minutes.