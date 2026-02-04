Allen notched 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 130-125 win over Portland.

Allen turned in another solid total in the victory. He's now started six consecutive games, with averages of 20.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds during the stint. His tenure with the first unit will come to an end once Jaen Green (hip) returns, but he'll still have a noticeable impact with the second unit.