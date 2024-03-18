Allen notched 25 points (8-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 140-129 loss to Milwaukee.

Three different Suns scored at least 23 points on the afternoon, but surprisingly it was Allen in that club and not Kevin Durant. Allen has been somewhat feast or famine over the last few weeks, scoring 20-plus points five times in the last 11 games but less than 10 in four of them. Since the All-Star break, the 28-year-old wing is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 threes, 3.3 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals, and Allen remains the most efficient three-point shooter in the league at 47.8 percent on the season.