Allen (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.

Allen has missed Phoenix's last seven outings due to a right knee injury but has a chance to return Friday. If the veteran swingman is ultimately ruled out, Royce O'Neale and Jordan Goodwin will likely continue to see increased playing time. Allen appeared in just four games in December, during which he averaged 11.0 points, 3.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest.