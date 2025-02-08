Allen is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nuggets due to left knee soreness.
Allen is in danger of missing his first contest since Dec. 31 due to a sore left knee. With Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe) also questionable, Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale could be thrust into increased roles against Denver.
