Allen posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 20 minutes in Sunday's 130-126 overtime win over Detroit in the preseason.

Allen led all Suns players in scoring while connecting on a team-leading mark from three in Sunday's preseason win over the Pistons in overtime. Allen, who was traded to Phoenix this offseason, could become a key player and spark off the bench for the Suns in his sixth NBA campaign.