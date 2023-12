Allen (groin) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors but is also expected to miss the second leg of Phoenix's back-to-back against Brooklyn due to a right groin strain. If Allen is officially ruled out Wednesday, his next chance to suit up will be Friday's matchup with the Knicks.