Allen finished Thursday's 100-95 loss to the Lakers with six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes.

With Bradley Beal (back) sidelined, Allen has started each of the Suns' first two regular-season games. However, the sharpshooter hasn't been very productive, averaging just 3.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 28.0 minutes per game. Allen's floor-spacing ability should fit well with the star-studded Suns' roster, and he'll likely have a few games where his three-point shot is falling. Nonetheless, fantasy managers probably can't count on quality outings from the Duke product consistently, especially when Beal and Devin Booker (foot) return to action.