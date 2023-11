Allen (illness) did not practice Tuesday but is traveling with the team for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen did not play in Sunday's victory over the Knicks and was unable to practice Tuesday due to his ongoing illness. However, traveling with the team in advance of Wednesday's game signifies that a prompt return could be possible. Josh Okogie started in his stead Sunday, while Eric Gordon (25 points, 9-13 FG) stepped up as well.