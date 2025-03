Allen (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Allen is slated to return from a six-game absence streak due to a strained left foot. Over his last five outings, the sharpshooter has averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers while shooting 55.6 percent from downtown across 23.2 minutes per contest.