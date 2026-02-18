Allen (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Spurs, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

Allen was sidelined for the Suns' final three games before the All-Star break due to a right knee sprain, but the extra rest time has been enough for the veteran wing to return to action against San Antonio on Thursday. He started in each of his seven outings prior to his most recent injury stint. Over that span, he averaged 20.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 0.9 steals over 33.6 minutes per game.