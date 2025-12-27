site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Grayson Allen: Out Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Allen will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to right knee injury management. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Wizards.
