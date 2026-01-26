Allen logged 18 points (4-18 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 loss to Miami.

Allen made just his second start since Dec. 14 with Devin Booker (ankle) and Jalen Green (hamstring) sidelined and had a rough night shooting the ball. He did manage to get to the line frequently, converting a season-high nine free throws, but the 30-year-old's cold showing from deep stood out given his reputation as a perimeter shooter. The Duke product's outside shooting has been dipped this season overall, as Allen entered the game hitting 37.5 percent from three across 28 appearances after clearing 40.0 percent in each of the previous two regular seasons.