Allen logged 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-102 victory over the Nets.

Allen produced a solid line with Devin Booker (ankle) and Jalen Green (hamstring) on the sidelines. Allen's result was a vast improvement fromhis previous game, where he connected on only four shots in 18 attempts. After taking 11 shots beyond the arc against the Heat, Allen's shot selection was more measured against Brooklyn, and the more conservative approach worked to his advantage.