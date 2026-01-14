Allen finished Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Heat with 25 points (9-19 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 27 minutes.

Since his scoreless dud on Jan. 5, in what was his return from a lengthy absence, Allen is rounding into form. Over Allen's last four games, he's shooting 42.3 percent from the field with averages of 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.8 three-pointers in 24.2 minutes per contest.