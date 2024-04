Allen (hip) is probable for Friday's game against Minnesota, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Allen missed Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to left hip soreness, but he'll likely be able to return following a one-game absence. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.