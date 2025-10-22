Allen (hip) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Allen is dealing with left hip soreness, but is expected to suit up in Wednesday's regular-season opener. The 30-year-old appeared in 64 regular-season games (seven starts) in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.1 minutes per game. With Jalen Green (hamstring) sidelined Wednesday, Allen is likely to take on an increased role.