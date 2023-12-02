Allen recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to Denver.

Allen returned to action following a two-game absence due to a non-COVID illness, and he delivered a strong stat line while ending just one rebound shy of a double-double. Allen has benefited from Devin Booker (ankle) and Bradley Beal (back) missing considerable time with injuries, and the veteran guard figures to play a prominent role until they're cleared. To note, Allen is averaging 12.0 points per game this season across 17 appearances (all starts).