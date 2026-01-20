Allen had 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win over the Nets.

This was another solid showing for Allen, as the guard has quickly found his rhythm following his long injury absence. Although he's rolling right now, it will be interesting to see how the backcourt rotation shapes up with Jalen Green set to return from a lengthy injury absence Tuesday against the 76ers.