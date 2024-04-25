Allen (ankle) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen tweaked his right ankle injury during Tuesday's Game 2 but underwent an X-ray after the matchup that came back negative. He practiced in a limited capacity Thursday and was able to run with a water treadmill. He also said that his ankle feels "better than expected." It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's matchup, but it's encouraging that he was able to do some activity Thursday.