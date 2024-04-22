Coach Frank Vogel said Allen (ankle) was a limited participant during Monday's practice and is questionable for Game 2 against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Allen tallied four points (0-3 3Pt) and five rebounds in 25 minutes before leaving the Game 1 loss with a sprained right ankle. X-rays returned negative, and the sharpshooter could at least do parts of Monday's practice, both positive signs. However, his availability will likely come down to a game-time decision.