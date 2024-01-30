Allen (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen sprained his right ankle during Monday's win over Miami and may miss at least one game. The sharpshooter has been great since mid-December, averaging 14.5 points (54.8/51.9/89.2 shooting splits), 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.8 minutes over 22 appearances before he was injured, so his potential absence would be a big blow to fantasy managers relying on his production. Josh Okogie, Eric Gordon and Keita Bates-Diop would be candidates for increased roles if Allen is sidelined.