Allen (quadriceps) is out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen has been dealing with a bruised right quad for quite some time, and this will be his seventh consecutive game sidelined. Allen's next chance to play will come against the Nuggets on Saturday. Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Livers could be in line for more playing time with Allen, Ryan Dunn (wrist) and Jalen Green (hamstring) all out.