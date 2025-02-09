Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Allen will not be on the floor Saturday for the Suns for the Suns due to a right knee soreness. The defensive-minded guard started the last two games for Phoenix, racking up a combined 30 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block. The team will have to lean on Royce O'Neal and Ryan Dunn to help shoulder the load, especially with Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe) also on the shelf for this game against Denver.