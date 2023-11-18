Allen had 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 30 minutes during Friday's 131-128 win over Utah.

Allen scored in double figures for a second consecutive matchup Friday but was unable to generate much production in other areas. The 28-year-old hasn't been as productive as usual in recent appearances, as he's averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game over his last three outings.