Allen recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-106 victory over Detroit.

Similar to Eric Gordon, Allen has been forced to handle a bigger-than-expected role due to the injury issues of Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (calf), but he seems to be handling it well. Allen can produce regardless of whether he plays as a starter or off the bench, but he's undoubtedly enjoying an uptick in his fantasy upside due to the expanded role. While it's too early to suggest he will experience a long-term uptick, he can be a serviceable streaming option in most formats as long as he remains part of the first unit.