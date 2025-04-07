Allen provided 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Knicks.

Allen didn't have his best shooting performance Sunday, but the fact that he made all seven of his attempts from the charity stripe salvaged his fantasy performance a bit. Allen has scored in double digits in just two of his last seven appearances, however, so he's not carrying a lot of fantasy upside at the moment, especially since it seems he'll end the campaign operating off the second unit.