Allen finished Tuesday's 151-148 overtime loss to Memphis with 21 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes.

The Suns rolled with Bol Bol and Bradley Beal as starters Tuesday, but Allen saw plenty of run as the first option off the bench. In 27.6 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances, Allen has been a 12th-round value in nine-category formats with 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers.