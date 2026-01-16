Allen amassed 33 points (11-25 FG, 7-20 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 108-105 loss to the Pistons.

Allen had the hot hand early in this one, dropping in 21 points by halftime and he finished with a game-high 33 points while jacking up a career-high 20 three-point attempts. If Devin Booker (ankle) needs to miss Saturday's game in New York, Allen will have another opportunity to operate as the main man on offense for Phoenix.