Allen ended Wednesday's 116-115 overtime win over the Bulls with 26 points (9-16 FG, 8-13 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes.

Allen led the Suns on offense, which is surprising given that Bradley Beal made his debut, albeit on restricted minutes, and Kevin Durant was also available. Allen has adjusted well to a starting role in the early stages of the season, and while he's ticketed to move back to the bench when Beal and Devin Booker (calf) are fully healthy, fantasy managers should take advantage of his upside while it lasts.