Allen totaled eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block across 29 minutes during Thursday's 120-111 loss to the Pacers.

The seventh-year pro set a season-high mark with 10 rebounds while tying Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic for the team high on Thursday. Allen has delivered a spark off the bench this season, and in his last five outings, he has averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.4 percent from beyond the arc across 26.0 minutes per contest.