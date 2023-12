Allen (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Allen missed the last three games due to a groin injury, but he participated in shootaround ahead of Friday's matchup and has been cleared to return to action. He also said after shootaround that he doesn't expect to have a minutes restriction against New York, per Brendan Mau of Burn City Sports. Over Allen's last three appearances, he's averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36.3 minutes per game.