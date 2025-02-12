Allen (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Allen has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday after missing Phoenix's previous outing due to a left knee injury. The 29-year-old should continue to be one of the Suns' primary bench options in the backcourt.
More News
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Likely to play against Grizzlies•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Partial participant in practice•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Ruled out vs. Denver•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Pours in season-high seven triples•
-
Suns' Grayson Allen: Returns to Friday's game•