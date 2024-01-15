Allen finished Sunday's 127-116 win over Portland with 20 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 33 minutes.

Allen can get hot on any given game due to his impressive shooting ability, but he took that a bit further Sunday and finished as one of the Suns' best scoring threats in an offense that also features Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Allen has been playing well of late and is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game over his last 10 contests.