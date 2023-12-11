Allen (groin) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen will miss his second straight contest, but he remains day-to-day after getting in a limited practice Monday. The good news for Phoenix is that Bradley Beal (back) has been cleared to return from a 12-game absence, while Kevin Durant (ankle) is considered questionable after sitting out Phoenix's most recent game Friday. Allen has been terrific in a supporting role for the Suns this season, shooting 46.8 percent from beyond the arc.