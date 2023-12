Allen supplied 11 points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the Wizards.

Allen was the logical choice in the backcourt with Bradley Beal (ankle) out, and he formed a platoon situation with Eric Gordon to fill the gap. Allen's shot regressed after a perfect night in his return to action Friday night, but the Duke product is shooting almost 50 percent from the floor this season.