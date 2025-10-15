Suns head coach Jordan Ott said Allen (rest) will be in the starting lineup for the Suns while Jalen Green (hamstring) is out, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Green is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him sidelined to start the regular season. Allen will assume the starting role during that time period. Allen started in six regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.