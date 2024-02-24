Allen produced 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.

Allen has been playing well of late and has scored in double digits in four of his last five appearances, showing he is not afraid of having more responsibility on offense if called upon duty, especially with Bradley Beal (hamstring) sidelined once again. Allen's real value lies in his three-point shooting and his ability to stuff the stat sheet, however, and on that note, he produced another solid outing. He's averaging 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals per game over his last five contests.