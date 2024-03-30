Allen registered 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 128-103 loss to the Thunder.

Allen has failed to score more than 13 points in each of his last five appearances, but that's not really surprising given that he plays a secondary role in an offensive scheme that also involves Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. The most concerning stat during that five-game stretch is the drop-off in efficiency, as Allen, one of the best three-point shooters in the league all season long, has made just 28 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during that five-game stretch. Allen will aim to bounce back when the Suns visit the Pelicans on Monday.