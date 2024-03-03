Allen chipped in two points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Rockets.

Allen has been one of the best shooters in The Association this season, but he had a game to forget Saturday, missing all seven of his attempts from the field and only registering contributions via his trips to the charity stripe. There's a strong chance this might have been just a bad game for Allen, though, as he's hitting 36.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc since the beginning of February.