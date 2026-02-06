site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: suns-grayson-allen-suffers-leg-injury | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Suns' Grayson Allen: Suffers leg injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Allen went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Warriors with a leg injury, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Allen checked out of the game with 3:03 remaining in the fourth quarter and immediately went into the locker room. The severity of his injury is unclear at time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read