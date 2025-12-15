Allen registered 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Lakers.

Allen battled to a double-digit scoring performance for a third straight game and was active on both ends of the court. He tied his season highs in assists and steals, and he's remarkably recorded at least one steal in each of his last 11 appearances. Allen is averaging 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over four December matchups.