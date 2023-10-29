Allen finished Saturday's 126-104 win over the Jazz with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes.

After combining for just six points in the first two games of the season, Allen was much more involved on the offensive side with Devin Booker (foot) out for the second straight game. 14 of his 17 points came in the third quarter and helped the Suns extend their lead to 28 heading into the final frame. For as long as Booker and Bradley Beal (back) are out, Allen and Eric Gordon will be called upon to help Kevin Durant with the scoring load.