Allen left Tuesday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves with 9:17 remaining in the third quarter due to an apparent right ankle injury, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen landed awkwardly on Timberwolves guard Mike Conley and appeared to re-aggravate the right ankle injury that he suffered in Game 1. If Allen is unable to return, Eric Gordon, Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie are candidates to receive increased playing time.