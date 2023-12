Allen (groin) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen will miss his second straight contest Tuesday, but he remains day-to-day after getting in a limited practice Monday. The good news for Phoenix is that Bradley Beal has been cleared to return, while Kevin Durant (ankle) is considered questionable. Allen has been terrific for the Suns and is shooting 46.8 percent from beyond the arc this season.