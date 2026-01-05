Allen (knee) will play against the Rockets on Monday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Allen will shed his probable tag and return from a nine-game absence due to a right knee injury. The 30-year-old swingman appeared in just four games in December, during which he averaged 11.0 points, 3.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest. His return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Jordan Goodwin, Rasheer Fleming and Isaiah Livers.