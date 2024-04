Allen (hip) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Allen was initially tabbed questionable for Wednesday's tilt with soreness in his left hip, but he'll end up watching the contest in street clothes. In his stead, expect the likes of Eric Gordon, Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie to see more minutes. Allen's next chance to play will come Friday against the Timberwolves.